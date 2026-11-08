'First Diwali After Country Won Battle Against Naxalism': PM Modi In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel at the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, November 8, 2026, describing the occasion as particularly significant as the country marks its first Diwali after overcoming the decades-long Naxal insurgency.

Addressing the personnel, Modi said the country had won its prolonged battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror, adding that people across the country were celebrating the festival without the fear that had affected several regions for decades.

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"Diwali in 2026 is truly special. This is the first Diwali when the country has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when every district of the country is free from Naxalism," the Prime Minister said.

He also praised the sacrifices of security personnel, including those from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA and state police forces, crediting them with bringing an end to the Maoist insurgency in Bastar, once considered one of its strongest bases.

PM Modi Calls Security Personnel His Family, Continues Diwali Tradition

During his interaction with the personnel, Modi described the security forces as members of his family and acknowledged their sacrifices in safeguarding the country.

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The visit also continued the Prime Minister's tradition of celebrating Diwali with security personnel, which he has maintained every year since taking office in 2014. This marked his 13th consecutive Diwali celebration with the armed or security forces.

Modi's visit to the CoBRA base in Bastar carried particular significance given the region's history as a major centre of Maoist activity and the extensive security operations conducted there over the years.

No CRPF Personnel Lost Life In Line Of Duty For First Time In 47 Years

Highlighting another significant achievement, Modi noted that the CRPF had recorded a year in which no personnel lost their lives in the line of duty for the first time in 47 years.

He acknowledged the contribution of security personnel whose sustained operations and sacrifices helped improve the security situation in areas previously affected by Maoist violence.

Bastar Moves Towards Development After Naxalism Declared Over

Bastar and the neighbouring Abujhmad region were long regarded as major strongholds of the Maoist insurgency. The CoBRA operations base in Karanpur served as an important location for training and launching anti-Naxal operations.

The Centre had earlier declared the country free from Naxalism around March 31, 2026, following sustained security operations, the elimination of senior Maoist leaders and large-scale surrenders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah subsequently declared Bastar Naxal-free in May 2026.

With security conditions improving, the government has also emphasised development initiatives in the region, including road construction, improved connectivity, banking facilities and infrastructure expansion.

Modi's Diwali visit to Bastar therefore marked both a festival celebration with security personnel and an occasion to highlight the government's claimed success in its campaign against Naxalism, while underlining the importance of development and improved connectivity in the region