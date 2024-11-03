 First Asian Buddhist Summit To Be Held In New Delhi On November 5-6
First Asian Buddhist Summit To Be Held In New Delhi On November 5-6

The Summit is also a manifestation of India's Act East Policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia with Dhamma as the guiding light.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Buddha | FP Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) will host the first Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) in New Delhi on November 5-6. The theme of the summit is "Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia."

"The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaobration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) is organizing the First Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) on 5th - 6th November 2024 in New Delhi. The theme of this summit is on 'Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia'," the Ministry of Culture said in a press release.

The Hon'ble President of India is expected to grace the event as the Chief Guest. Through the summit, it shall bring together Sangha leaders, scholars, experts and practitioners from various Buddhist traditions across Asia to foster dialogue, promote understanding and address contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community. Buddhism holds a unique position in the spiritual and cultural history of India and pan-Asia, the release read.

The teachings of the Buddha, His disciples and preachers has kept Asia united through a common outlook towards life, divinity, and social values. The Buddha Dhamma has emerged as a valuable component of India's culture, aiding the country in developing steadfast foreign policy and effective diplomatic ties. From the incorporation of Buddhist symbols as part of independent India's national identity to the adoption of Buddhist values in its foreign policy, Buddha Dhamma, India and Asia are complimentary to each other, as per the release.

Themes That Will Be Covered

The Asian Buddhist Summit will cover the following themes: 1. Buddhist Art, Architecture and Heritage. 2. Buddha Carika and Dissemination of Buddha Dhamma. 3. Role of Holy Buddhist Relics and its Relevance in Society. 4. Significance of Buddha Dhamma in Scientific Research and Well-Being. 5. Role of Buddhist Literature and Philosophy in 21st Century.

In addition to deliberations on the above topics, a special exhibition is curated on the theme India as the Dhamma Setu (Bridge) connecting Asia; would also form part of the event, among other creative displays at the venue.

"The Summit marks a unique opportunity in bringing together diverse voices of Buddha's Dhamma across Asia. Through dialogue, addressing contemporary challenges, and promoting Buddhist heritage, the Summit aims to contribute to a more compassionate, sustainable, and peaceful world that gives us a complete assurance of the comprehensive welfare of humanity," the release read.

