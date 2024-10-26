 Firecrackers Regulations Has Been Implemented In Few States; Know More
As no relaxation has been announced, individuals should prepare for a Deepavali without crackers. Most states have set regulations allowing the use of green crackers. Due to the escalating air pollution levels, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have been implemented.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

As winter approaches, many States like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu are expecting pollution levels to increase and have taken proactive steps by enforcing a sudden ban on the manufacturing, storing, selling, and using of firecrackers.

Without any announcement of relaxation yet, individuals must prepare for a Deepavali without firecrackers. Most States have established guidelines allowing the use of green crackers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to the deteriorating air pollution levels.

Delhi

The DPCC order prohibits the production, storage, sale, online delivery, and detonation of all firecrackers in Delhi until January 1, 2025. Only "green crackers," free from harmful substances like barium and lead, are allowed to be sold and used. Firecrackers are permitted at the following times: Deepavali (October 31, 2024) from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Gurpurab (November 15, 2024) from 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Christmas Eve (December 25-26, 2024) and New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2024–January 1, 2025), from 11:55 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Maharashtra And West Bengal

Both Maharashtra and West Bengal have also implemented the ban on firecrackers and limited their sale and usage, allowing only certified "green" alternatives, in accordance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). These environmentally friendly crackers are engineered to produce 30% less pollution compared to traditional ones. Nevertheless, implementing the ban has proven difficult since individuals frequently turn to smuggling fireworks from nearby states with less stringent enforcement.

Punjab

In Punjab, the state government has enforced bans, limitations, and guidelines on the sale and usage of firecrackers as per the directives from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, as well as the powers granted by the Central Government under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Section 5. Firecracker usage is permitted during certain hours on Deepavali, Gurpurab, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve.

Haryana 

In Gurugram, Haryana, a ban has been put in place, except for green crackers during Deepavali night. The directive, released on Wednesday, dictates that only eco-friendly "green" firecrackers can be used during certain celebrations. These crackers are only suitable for use during Deepavali, Gurpurab, and Christmas for a limited period. During Deepavali and Gurpurab, eco-friendly crackers can be used from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Christmas Eve, they are permitted from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu

The TNPCB has released detailed instructions to regulate pollution caused by firecrackers during the upcoming Deepavali festivities. The advisory specifies specific time periods, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., for setting off fireworks in order to control noise and pollution levels during the festival. In order to mitigate the negative effects of firecrackers on the environment and health, the advisory mentions that TNPCB is working together with multiple government agencies to raise awareness among the general public about safe handling practices.

