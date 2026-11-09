'Firecrackers Cure Diseases': BJP MLA Papia Adhikari's Remark At Kali Puja Sparks Row Amid Diwali Pollution Concerns

BJP Tollygunge MLA Papia Adhikari has sparked controversy after claiming that bursting firecrackers could cure several diseases while inaugurating a Kali Puja pandal in Kolkata. Her remarks come amid concerns over the health hazards of firecracker emissions and worsening air quality following Diwali celebrations.

Adhikari reportedly said, "Baji phatale oshukh-bishukh chole jay" (bursting firecrackers drives away illnesses). Firecrackers were reportedly being burst loudly during her speech.

The MLA also expressed support for West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's stand on allowing firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali, provided people follow police guidelines, adhere to prescribed sound limits and preferably use environment-friendly green crackers.

Papia Adhikari Faces Criticism Over Firecracker Remark

Her remarks drew criticism and online mockery, with actress Sreelekha Mitra questioning the claim and asking for a list of diseases that firecrackers could supposedly cure.

Following the controversy, Papia Adhikari reportedly clarified that she was referring to the smoke produced by firecrackers, claiming that it destroys pathogens in the air.

The controversy erupted days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, while inaugurating Kali Puja celebrations, encouraged people to burst firecrackers while adhering to sound-pollution regulations and using environment-friendly alternatives.

No Scientific Evidence That Firecrackers Cure Diseases

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that bursting firecrackers can cure diseases. On the contrary, firecracker smoke releases particulate matter and other harmful pollutants that contribute to air pollution.

Exposure to these pollutants can aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), besides causing irritation in the eyes and throat. Children, elderly people and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Loud firecrackers can also contribute to noise pollution, potentially affecting hearing, sleep and overall well-being.

Delhi AQI Nears Severe Category After Diwali

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply a day after Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) approaching the severe category on Monday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ghazipur recorded an AQI of 418, falling in the severe category, while the reading near Akshardham stood at 337, categorised as very poor.

A thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the national capital, particularly around Inderlok, with reduced visibility and hazy conditions reported across the city.

The deterioration in air quality has once again raised concerns over the impact of firecracker emissions and post-Diwali pollution on public health.