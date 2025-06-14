Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported | Representational Image

A major fire broke out in two parked oil tankers at Indian Oil Corporation's Sarojini Nagar depot on Friday noon, sending flames high enough to be visible from 2 kilometers away. The incident occurred at 12:30 PM when one tanker suddenly caught fire, quickly spreading to an adjacent vehicle.

Fire department deployed six tenders and took approximately an hour to control the blaze. While both tankers were completely gutted, officials confirmed no casualties. As a precaution, authorities sealed access roads near the depot and evacuated nearby commercial establishments.

"All other tankers were safely relocated from the yard," confirmed a fire department official.

The depot, which supplies fuel across the region, resumed normal operations post-incident. Forensic teams have collected samples to determine the cause of ignition.