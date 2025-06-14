 Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported
Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC's Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported

UP State BureauUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 07:24 AM IST
article-image
Fire Guts Two Oil Tankers At IOC’s Sarojini Nagar Depot; No Casualties Reported | Representational Image

A major fire broke out in two parked oil tankers at Indian Oil Corporation's Sarojini Nagar depot on Friday noon, sending flames high enough to be visible from 2 kilometers away. The incident occurred at 12:30 PM when one tanker suddenly caught fire, quickly spreading to an adjacent vehicle.  

Fire department deployed six tenders and took approximately an hour to control the blaze. While both tankers were completely gutted, officials confirmed no casualties. As a precaution, authorities sealed access roads near the depot and evacuated nearby commercial establishments.

