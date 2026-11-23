Fire Breaks Out At 3 ATMs Near New Delhi Railway Station, 4 Fire Tenders Deployed | ANI

New Delhi, Nov 23: A fire broke out in three ATMs near platform number one of the New Delhi railway station on Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush four fire tenders, officials said.

Fire Damages ATMs And CCTV Equipment

The ATMs were located under a tin shed, and the indoor unit of a split air conditioner in a CCTV room behind the structure was also affected by the fire, the Delhi Fire Services said.

दिल्ली: नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर यूनियन बैंक के ATM में अचानक आग लग गई. ATM से उठती आग की लपटों को देखकर इलाके में हलचल मच गई. सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की 3 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग बुझाने का काम शुरू किया. https://t.co/ERzJoSpzen — News Capsule (@newscapsule_) November 23, 2026

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

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Fire Doused Within An Hour

The fire was reported at 3.54 pm and was doused by 4.40 pm, following the deployment of four fire tenders, the DFS said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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