FIR filed in Tis Hazari court clashes, Bar Council announces Rs 2 lakh grant for lawyers undergoing treatment in ICU

A day after violence erupted between lawyers and cops at the Tis Hazari court complex, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Sunday announced a grant Rs 2 lakh each of the two lawyers who are currently undergoing treatment in ICU and Rs 50,000 will be given to the lawyers who got injured.

The BCD has also requested the Delhi High Court Bar Association to support the protest by abstaining from work on Monday. The BCD also urged the Chief Justice to order an immediate judicial inquiry into