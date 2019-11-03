FIR filed in Tis Hazari court clashes, Bar Council announces Rs 2 lakh grant for lawyers undergoing treatment in ICU

A day after violence erupted between lawyers and cops at the Tis Hazari court complex, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Sunday announced a grant Rs 2 lakh each of the two lawyers who are currently undergoing treatment in ICU and Rs 50,000 will be given to the lawyers who got injured.
The BCD has also requested the Delhi High Court Bar Association to support the protest by abstaining from work on Monday. The BCD also urged the Chief Justice to order an immediate judicial inquiry into
A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday resulted in a violence and arson, and left lawyer Vijay Verma with a bullet injury. He is going under treatment at the St. Stephens Hospital.
The police alleged that the advocates assaulted them and set ablaze some police vehicles. The cops have alleged that 20 police officials, including one Addl DCP and two SHOs have sustained injuries. And in the fire, 12 private motorcycles, one QRT gypsy of the police and eight jail vans outside the lock-up were damaged.
A cross FIR has now been filed in the matter based on complaints of both the side. The cross FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 ( Obstructing public servant), 353 (assault on public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR has been registered on the basis of complaints received from both parties (police and lawyers). A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed by the police to look into the matter.
In the wake of the clash, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in the national capital on Monday. Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel on Saturday chaired a meeting with six senior-most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the emerging situation after the clash.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)