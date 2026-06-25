FIR Filed Against Army Officers, 40 Personnel Over Alleged Attack On J&K Police Station

Representational image | PTI

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against around 40 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer and a Major, over allegations of assaulting police officials and vandalising a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

FIR names Army personnel

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According to the FIR, Colonel N Arun Gandhi, Commanding Officer of 17 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Vikas Sharma, Naib Subedar Shankar Gurkhe and 30 to 40 unidentified Army personnel have been accused of forcibly entering Atholi Police Station, attacking government officials and police personnel, and causing damage to public property. The case includes serious charges such as attempted murder and destruction of government assets.

The Indian Army has stated that it will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. In an official response, a defence spokesperson said the matter is being examined through appropriate institutional mechanisms and that any action would be based on the findings of the joint investigation. The spokesperson added that it would be premature to comment further while the inquiry remains underway.

Police officers allegedly assaulted

Among those allegedly assaulted during the incident were Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Bhagat and Station House Officer (SHO) Amrit Katoch of Atholi Police Station.

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According to the FIR lodged by SHO Katoch, he was attending an official function at the Block Development Office in Paddar when he received information about a disturbance at the police station. Upon returning, he alleged that he was physically attacked by Army personnel led by Major Vikas Sharma. The complaint states that his uniform shirt was torn during the altercation and that SDPO Bhagat was also assaulted.

Police have alleged that the attack was premeditated and that multiple officers sustained injuries. The FIR claims that the Army personnel arrived armed with lathis, iron rods and service weapons, entered the police station by scaling the main gate and boundary walls, and forcibly gained access to the premises.

Dispute linked to vehicle seizure

The incident is reported to have occurred after the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) in Kishtwar seized an Army vehicle. The FIR further alleges that the ARTO and his personal security officers, who were present at the police station, were also assaulted during the episode.

Authorities have also accused the group of damaging official vehicles belonging to the ARTO, SHO and SDPO, in addition to breaking the police station’s main gate. Police contend that the attackers entered with the intention of inflicting fatal injuries on personnel stationed there. The allegations remain under investigation, and no findings have yet been reached by the authorities.