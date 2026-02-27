 FIR Filed After ‘No Entry For Muslims’ Graffiti On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway In Saharanpur | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFIR Filed After ‘No Entry For Muslims’ Graffiti On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway In Saharanpur | VIDEO

FIR Filed After ‘No Entry For Muslims’ Graffiti On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway In Saharanpur | VIDEO

Police registered an FIR after alleged members of Hindu Raksha Dal painted “This road is not for Muslims” on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Saharanpur. The message, written Thursday night, was removed by authorities. A complaint by an NHAI employee led to the case, and police are working to identify those involved.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
FIR Filed After ‘No Entry For Muslims’ Graffiti On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway In Saharanpur |

Saharanpur: Authorities have registered an FIR after members of the Hindu Raksha Dal allegedly painted the words “This road is not for Muslims” on the elevated stretch of the Delhi Dehradun Expressway near Biharigarh on Thursday night.

The message was written around 11 pm on the sound barrier of the elevated road near an iron bridge situated amid the Shivalik hills. The stretch falls under Biharigarh police station limits in Saharanpur district.

The graffiti came to light early Friday morning when passing motorists noticed the message and informed the police. A team from Biharigarh police station reached the spot shortly after and had the words covered with black paint.

The complaint was filed by Sunil Kumar, an employee of the National Highways Authority of India and a resident of Banjarewala village under Buggawala police station in Haridwar district. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against members of the Hindu Raksha Dal.

FPJ Shorts
'Uski Hawabazi Nikal Jati: 'The 50's Maxtern Breaks Silence On Elvish Yadav Row, Calls Out Clout Chasing Claims-EXCLUSIVE
'Uski Hawabazi Nikal Jati: 'The 50's Maxtern Breaks Silence On Elvish Yadav Row, Calls Out Clout Chasing Claims-EXCLUSIVE
Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchand Singh Passes Away After Battle With Stage 4 Liver Cancer | VIDEO
Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchand Singh Passes Away After Battle With Stage 4 Liver Cancer | VIDEO
Rehan Ahmed Strikes On First Ball Of His Over In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Dismisses Rachin Ravindra
Rehan Ahmed Strikes On First Ball Of His Over In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Dismisses Rachin Ravindra
Epstein-Like Scandal Rocks Bengaluru As Villa Linked To IPS Officer Surfaces In Probe
Epstein-Like Scandal Rocks Bengaluru As Villa Linked To IPS Officer Surfaces In Probe
Read Also
PM Modi Urges India Inc To Boost Investment & Innovation As Government Capex Hits ₹12 Lakh Crore
article-image

Also Watch:

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify those involved in writing the message. An investigation is in progress.

Reacting to the incident, Lalit Sharma, Uttarakhand state president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, said he stood by the act and took responsibility for it. He claimed the step was taken in protest against an alleged incident in Sangatheda area of Saharanpur and called on supporters to oppose members of the other community at various places.

Follow us on