FIR Filed After ‘No Entry For Muslims’ Graffiti On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway In Saharanpur | VIDEO

FIR Filed After ‘No Entry For Muslims’ Graffiti On Delhi-Dehradun Expressway In Saharanpur |

Saharanpur: Authorities have registered an FIR after members of the Hindu Raksha Dal allegedly painted the words “This road is not for Muslims” on the elevated stretch of the Delhi Dehradun Expressway near Biharigarh on Thursday night.

The message was written around 11 pm on the sound barrier of the elevated road near an iron bridge situated amid the Shivalik hills. The stretch falls under Biharigarh police station limits in Saharanpur district.

The graffiti came to light early Friday morning when passing motorists noticed the message and informed the police. A team from Biharigarh police station reached the spot shortly after and had the words covered with black paint.

"This road is not for Muslims"



Hindu Raksha Dal members wrote this on a national highway. Yes, on a national highway. That's their level of IMPUNITY. Enough is enough. These goons NEED to be arrested.pic.twitter.com/TdhuAta5sA — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) February 27, 2026

The complaint was filed by Sunil Kumar, an employee of the National Highways Authority of India and a resident of Banjarewala village under Buggawala police station in Haridwar district. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against members of the Hindu Raksha Dal.

Also Watch:

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify those involved in writing the message. An investigation is in progress.

Reacting to the incident, Lalit Sharma, Uttarakhand state president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, said he stood by the act and took responsibility for it. He claimed the step was taken in protest against an alleged incident in Sangatheda area of Saharanpur and called on supporters to oppose members of the other community at various places.