FIR against Raj Thackeray not a big deal, say Shiv Sena & Congress

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena and Congress have downplayed the registration of a case by Aurangabad police against MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Shiv Sena claimed it was not a big deal while Congress hailed the state government for discharging its constitutional duty.

They reacted hours after police filed a case against Raj Thackeray under the Indian Penal Code for “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot” and for “abetting the commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that it's no big deal as similar cases are filed against people who make instigating speeches. Raut further stated that a government does not function on the basis of an ultimatum and termed it as a politically-motivated demand.

‘’State government does not work on the basis of an ultimatum. Peace will not be disturbed if anyone threatens via rally, the country does not run through an ultimatum. Nothing happens through ultimatum; someone has given supari to one political party to disturb peace in Maharashtra. Those who are threatening do not have much power,’’ said Raut.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Sawant said that the MVA government has merely discharged its constitutional responsibility by filing a case against Raj Thackeray. "Many in the country are openly challenging the Constitution with the support of BJP and Sangh. The Modi government deliberately ignores it. The importance of the Constitution and law must remain. The MVA government has discharged its constitutional responsibility by filing a case against Raj Thackeray for spreading unrest and religious animosity," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:22 PM IST