FIR against Nupur Sharma, journalist Saba Naqvi for offensive social media posts

Several persons including suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and journalist Saba Naqvi were booked by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for social media posts that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, reports from The Indian Express stated.

Two first information reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the matter.

While the first case has been filed against eight persons, including the expelled head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit Naveen Kumar Jindal, Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Shakun Pandey, Rajasthan-based cleric Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Naqvi, and Peace Party spokesperson Shadab Chauhan, the second FIR was registered against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and other social media users, the report said.

As per reports from Times of India, summons will be issued to all the accused persons directing them to join the investigation.

