Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says over 3.2 crore people availed RBI's 3-month moratorium

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown has put a strain on the finances of many. With many businesses and shops shut even now, and people being urged to remain at home, the situation appears rather grim.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman however offered some hope on Thursday evening, as she took to Twitter to provide data on loans and credit lines availed in March and April 2020.

"Economy poised to recover!" Sitharaman added in her first tweet.

She added that the public sector bank in India had complemented the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the loan moratorium that it had allowed recently. For the uninitiated, on March 27, the RBI had allowed banks and financial institutions to offer a moratorium of three months on payment of installments for all term loans outstanding as on March 1. This was intended to help mitigate the hardships faced by borrowers.

According to reports, the RBI is mulling an extension of the same.