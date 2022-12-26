Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine checkup, to be discharged soon

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to All India Insitute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday. She was taken to the hospital around noon for a routine check-up claim some media reports.
She has been admitted to a private ward for a minor stomach infection and a routine checkup, as per reports.
According to news agency ANI, the Finance Minister was admitted around noon and is likely to be discharged soon.
This is a breaking story, more details awaited.
