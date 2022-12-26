e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine checkup, to be discharged soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine checkup, to be discharged soon

The Finance Minister was admitted for a minor stomach infection and a routine checkup at noon today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | ANI Photo
Follow us on

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to All India Insitute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday. She was taken to the hospital around noon for a routine check-up claim some media reports.

She has been admitted to a private ward for a minor stomach infection and a routine checkup, as per reports.

According to news agency ANI, the Finance Minister was admitted around noon and is likely to be discharged soon. 

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi University DU NCWEB PG admission begins, details here

Delhi University DU NCWEB PG admission begins, details here

Shahi Idgah Survey: Owaisi slams Court's order, terms it violation of Places of Worship Act

Shahi Idgah Survey: Owaisi slams Court's order, terms it violation of Places of Worship Act

COVID-19 Update: Union Health Minister to hold virtual meeting with Indian Medical Association on...

COVID-19 Update: Union Health Minister to hold virtual meeting with Indian Medical Association on...

WBSSC scam: Countdown for illegally appointed non-teaching staff begins with new notification

WBSSC scam: Countdown for illegally appointed non-teaching staff begins with new notification

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine checkup, to be discharged soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine checkup, to be discharged soon