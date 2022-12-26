Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine checkup, to be discharged soon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | ANI Photo

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to All India Insitute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday. She was taken to the hospital around noon for a routine check-up claim some media reports.

She has been admitted to a private ward for a minor stomach infection and a routine checkup, as per reports.

According to news agency ANI, the Finance Minister was admitted around noon and is likely to be discharged soon.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.