'Economy seeing strong recovery', says Nirmala Sitharaman; Highlights from press conference

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that strong signs of economic recovery are now visible.

"In the last 10-15 days, many indicators have shown recovery is happening," Nirmala Sitharaman said. Union Finance Minister gave an update on the economy, says the government will announce a few measures related to the stimulus.

She listed several areas where green shoots are now emerging. She said that higher GST collections, increasing energy consumption, strong market performance are some of the indicators.

"Strong recovery of economy has been evident. PMI rose to 58.9 in October. Strongest increase in output in close to 9 years. Energy consumption growth trended higher in October at 12% YoY. RBI has predicted a strong likelihood of Indian economy returning to positive growth in third quarter itself, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast. Prominent economists have suggested that the rebound is not only due to pent up demand, but also strong economic growth," Sitharaman said.

Speaking about Atmanirbhar Barat 1.0, Sitharaman said thats 28 states/UTs have been brought under the national portability of ration cards, with effect from September 1. "26.2 lakh loan applications were received under the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors," she added.