Finally, 'invisible' Congress will mark presence for Gujarat state elections with massive rallies.

Ahmedabad: After being invisible during the entire Gujarat campaign, the Congress has now plunged into the poll battle with plannings for massive rallies in the State just about about a month to go while the elections are likely to be declared in November first week.

The party has planned ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatras’ from October 31 on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Speculations are rife that the Election Commission may announce the Gujarat poll schedule on November 1 or November 2 to ensure that the results declared along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 8.

Yatras would be taken out from five zones across Gujarat

Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said the yatras would be taken out from five zones across Gujarat and would be steered sitting and former chief ministers of the party and other leaders.

Newly-elected national Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would also join the yatra, even as his Gujarat schedule is being drawn up.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, and senior leader Mukul Wasnik will launch the yatras from five different towns.

Gehlot will launch the yatra from Palanpur

Accordingly, Gehlot will launch the yatra from Palanpur in North Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, Baghel from Fagvel in Kheda district of central Gujarat, Digvijaya Singh from Nakhatrana in Kutch, Kamal Nath from Somnath and senior leader Mukul Wasnik will launch the yatra from Jambusar in south Gujarat.

The week-long yatras will cover 175 out of the 182 assembly constituencies. The ruling BJP has recently concluded its Gujarat Gaurav Yatra across the State with emphasis on tribal and backward areas.