‘Film showed that govt didn’t try to…’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after watching ‘Kashmir Files’

Amid the opposition BJP's demand for a tax break to 'The Kashmir Files' in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the BJP-led Union government should waive the GST on the movie so that it will become tax-free in the country. The CM invited all the MLAs to watch the film at a mall here.

"BJP MLAs have demanded to exempt 'The Kashmir Files' movie from (entertainment) tax in the state. I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to announce to waive off central GST on this film. (Then) the movie will be tax-free across the country," Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to a reports Hindustan Times, Baghel told reporters that the film was half-cooked and there was just an attempt to show violence.

“Just returned after watching "Kashmir Files". It is shown in the film that the government running with the support of BJP did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits, but asked them to leave,” Baghel wrote on Twitter. “The army was not sent there. When former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi gheraoed the Lok Sabha, the army was sent.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. Some states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:30 AM IST