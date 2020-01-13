'Figment of his imagination': Babul Supriyo spars with Dilip Ghosh over latter's 'shot like dogs' comment

A day after BJP State President Dilip Ghosh made a controversial statement at a public meeting in Ranaghat in Nadia district, BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo called his comments ‘irresponsible’.
In a tweet Babul Supriyo said that “BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may hv said•It is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever•Very irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he said (sic).”
Supriyo went on to tell media people that the comments made by Ghosh were in his individual capacity and had nothing to do with the party.
“These are Dilip Da’s personal views. It has nothing to do with the party. In UP Yogi took strict action but there was never any firing. If the script is altered, how is it ok? Dilip Da should not made these comments,” said Supriyo at a press conference.
While addressing a gathering organized in support of CAA at Ranaghat Ghosh had said “The property that is being destroyed, is it anyone's father's property? Public property is made by taxes of our money, public's money. You are not saying anything because it's your voter? In Assam, UP, our Govt has shot these people like dogs. They have been picked up, given cases. You will come here, eat, stay and vandalise property? Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, bullets, and put you in jail as well. Mamata Banerjee has no desire to do anything, just walking around.”
Despite Supriyo saying that Ghosh’s comments had nothing to do with the BJP party’s views, Ghosh said that he stands by the comment he made.
“Let anyone say what they want, I am giving my comments on the basis of my party’s views,” he said.
With a little over a year to the 2021 Assembly elections, the battle for power within the BJP seems to be heating up even as the saffron party is confident of inching the Trinamool Congress out of power. Ghosh as the BJP State president hopes to hold onto the reins as others within the BJP are looking to make their presence felt in a stronger manner as a credible face of the party in West Bengal.
