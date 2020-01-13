'Figment of his imagination': Babul Supriyo spars with Dilip Ghosh over latter's 'shot like dogs' comment

Supriyo went on to tell media people that the comments made by Ghosh were in his individual capacity and had nothing to do with the party.

“These are Dilip Da’s personal views. It has nothing to do with the party. In UP Yogi took strict action but there was never any firing. If the script is altered, how is it ok? Dilip Da should not made these comments,” said Supriyo at a press conference.

While addressing a gathering organized in support of CAA at Ranaghat Ghosh had said “The property that is being destroyed, is it anyone's father's property? Public property is made by taxes of our money, public's money. You are not saying anything because it's your voter? In Assam, UP, our Govt has shot these people like dogs. They have been picked up, given cases. You will come here, eat, stay and vandalise property? Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, bullets, and put you in jail as well. Mamata Banerjee has no desire to do anything, just walking around.”