Fewer people require hospitalisation, use oxygen judiciously: Experts address issues related to COVID-19 in India

With each passing day, India is seeing a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases. Notably, the situation today is worse than the last year despite imposition of curbs in various parts of the country. Besides issues like shortage of beds, oxygen, medicines, drugs have put India in a crisis situation. Commenting on the situation, AIIMS diirector Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Shetty, Narayana Health and Dr Trehan from Medanta group addressed issues related to COVID-19 in India.

Speaking about the symptoms, Dr. Devi Shetty advised to get tested for COVID-19 if an individual is showing any symptoms like body ache, cold, cough, indigestion, vomiting. Further, he explained that there is a possibility that an individual may be asymptomatic, then, doctors will tell him/ her to stay at home, isolate yourself, wear a mask and check oxygen saturation every 6 hours.

He also said that, "If oxygen (O2) saturation is above 94 oercent then there is no problem. But if it is falling after exercise, then, you need to call a doctor. It's important you get the right treatment at the right time."

While Dr Naresh Trehan commenting on the crisis of beds suggested that less percentage of people require hospitalisation. He said," The hospital beds should be utilised judiciously and with responsibility."