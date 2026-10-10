'Fewer H-1B Visas Good For India,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal; Never Raised Issue With US | VIDEO

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says fewer H-1B visas could help India retain skilled professionals, as US immigration restrictions affect technology companies | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 10, 2026: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday, October 10, said fewer H-1B visas for Indian professionals would be good for the country's economy. He also said he had never raised the issue of H-1B visas or green cards during his discussions with US officials over the past seven-and-a-half years.

His remarks come amid tighter immigration restrictions under US President Donald Trump's administration. Earlier this week, the US suspended permanent labour certification processing for several major technology companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, potentially affecting foreign workers seeking employment-based green cards.

🚨 No #H1B Visas is good for Indian Economy - Commerce Minister @PiyushGoyal https://t.co/kxlhWGee2z — UttarandhraNow (@UttarandhraNow) October 10, 2026

'Never Raised Visa Issue With US'

Goyal said immigration and trade were separate matters and that every country had the right to regulate the entry of foreign nationals. He maintained that he had never discussed H-1B visas or green cards with US officials during his tenure as Commerce Minister.

“I have never ever raised the issue of H-1B visas or green cards in all my talks with the US in the past 7.5 years as Commerce Minister,” Goyal said.

Minister @PiyushGoyal participating in the Fireside Chat at the @EconomicTimes Startup Awards. 📍Bengaluru https://t.co/qvbSmkmOwz — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 9, 2026

Why Goyal Sees A Benefit For India

Explaining his position, Goyal said India had lost some of its best talent to the US over the past 25 to 30 years. He argued that the Indian economy could have benefited significantly if these professionals had remained in the country and built their businesses or pursued research here.

“Some of our best talent over the last particularly 25-30 years has gone away to the US. And when I go and meet the diaspora there, and I see the billionaires of Indian origin literally down every street, I wonder what could have happened if all of them had been doing their businesses and research in India,” Goyal said.

'Fewer Visas Are Good News'

Goyal described the prospect of fewer H-1B visas as good news for India, saying it could help the country retain skilled workers and entrepreneurs who might otherwise move abroad.

“Not getting more H-1B visas is absolutely good for the Indian economy,” he said, Hindustan Times reports.

His remarks also highlight a wider question about India's talent moving overseas. While fewer opportunities abroad could encourage skilled professionals to remain in India, the potential economic benefit would depend on the availability of suitable jobs, research facilities and business opportunities within the country.

US Suspends Green Card Processing For IT Giants

Meanwhile, the US Department of Labor has suspended several major companies from its permanent labour certification programme. The companies named include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, along with Microsoft and Adobe.

US Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling announced the decision, saying the department was also suspending Microsoft and Adobe because of multiple active federal investigations.

“We will not accept any new or process any pending permanent labor certification applications involving these companies,” Sonderling said.

What The Suspension Means For Workers

The Permanent Labor Certification process, commonly known as PERM, is an important initial step for foreign workers seeking employment-based green cards in the US. Employers must obtain certification before proceeding with certain immigration petitions.

Under the process, employers must advertise vacancies, consider applicants and explain why qualified American workers were not selected. They must also demonstrate that employing a foreign worker would not adversely affect wages or working conditions for US workers.

Once the Department of Labor approves the certification, the employer can file an immigration petition with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The latest suspension prevents the affected companies from submitting new applications or having pending applications processed under the programme.

Trump Administration Tightens Visa Rules

The suspension is part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to tighten immigration rules. In September 2025, the administration introduced a one-time $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B visa petitions. The measure was extended last month until September 21, 2027.

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The H-1B programme allows American employers to recruit skilled foreign professionals, particularly in sectors such as information technology, for jobs in the US over several years.

Although the latest PERM restrictions concern employment-based green card processing rather than the direct cancellation of existing H-1B visas, they could make it more difficult for affected workers to pursue permanent residency through their employers.

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