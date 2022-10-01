Female constable fell out of Telangana CM KCR's convoy, sustain minor injuries

Lady Constable fell out of vehcile during Telangana CM KCR's Convoy. |

A female constable fell out of her car while attending Telangana Chief Minister KCR's convoy. The officer sustained minor injuries. The incident took place during KCR's latest visit to Warangal.

CM KCR was heading to Warangal from Jangaon to attend some inaugural programs. The female revenue inspector, who was also part of the convoy, had to sit in a car right behind CM's vehicle, but she couldn't completely get into the car and slipped out of it in the middle of the road.

In the video, after seeing the officer fall out from the vehicle, the other officers and spectators rush to help her. However, she quickly got up and got into the vehicle as the Chief Minister's convoy immediately left. The RI officer has sustained minor injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)