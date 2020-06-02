Fear makes UP family abandon kin’s body on roadside

Prayagraj: The dread of coronavirus made a family abandon the body of a 35-year-old kin on the roadside even though he had died of asthma and heart ailment complications, police said on Monday. The migrant worker had returned to his village in Pratapgarh from Mumbai four days ago and was brought to the Swaroop Rani Hospital here on Satur­day due to breathing and heart diseases. Raniganj Deputy SP Atul Anjan Tripathi told reporters: "While returning home after consulting a doctor, his cond­i­tion deteriorated suddenly and he breathed his last. The family suspected he had died of coronavirus, left his body outside the village, and went home." The body was spotted by locals lying abandoned on the roadside at Damdam village under Raniganj thana.