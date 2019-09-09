Faye D'Souza resigns from Mirror Now, fans show disappointment on social media

Voice of the people and RedInk awardee for ‘Journalist of The Year’ Faye D'Souza, according to the sources, has resigned from the Mirror Now as an Executive Editor. It is also being said that layoffs are undergoing by Timers Television Network in technical department.

According to the Mumbai Live, the new Executive Editor is Vinay Tewari. Moreover, Hector Kenneth who was earlier both Vice President and Input Head of Times Now has been appointed as only Input Head for both Mirror Now and Times Now.

Since her appointment as the head of Mirror Now channel, in April 2017, D'Souza has been the voice of people’s issues. Which earned her huge fame and love from the people. That is why this unexpected news spread disappointment amongst many. That can be seen by the social media posts towards the news by the netizens.