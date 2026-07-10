Father Arrested After CCTV Captures Assault On 4-Year-Old Daughter; Says, 'I Made A Very Big Mistake'

Rohtak: A man has been arrested in Haryana's Rohtak after a CCTV video allegedly showing him brutally assaulting his four-year-old daughter on a public road went viral, police said.

Man arrested after video viral

According to an India TV report, the accused, identified as Jitendra, was arrested from a railway station on Friday morning after police launched an overnight search operation. Officials alleged that he was attempting to flee following the incident.

हरियाणा - रोहतक में शराब के नशे में धुत पिता ने हैवानियत की सारी हदें पार कर दीं, 4 साल की मासूम बेटी को उठाकर सड़क पर पटक दिया और थप्पड़ भी मारे, घटना के समय बच्ची की मां पड़ोस में जन्मदिन समारोह में गई थी, पूरी वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद होकर वायरल हो गई।



कंधे में फ्रैक्चर आने के… pic.twitter.com/W1sLqW8G8n — Shakti Singh/शक्ति सिंह (@singhshakti1982) July 9, 2026

Police said Jitendra, a native of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was living with his family in Rohtak's Indira Colony and worked as a daily-wage labourer.

Details of alleged assault

As per the India TV report, the incident occurred after the child, identified as Surabhi, had gone to attend a birthday party without informing her family. Police alleged that the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, became enraged and assaulted the girl.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows him repeatedly assaulting the child, slapping her and forcefully throwing her onto the road. Moments later, nearby residents noticed the incident and rushed out in pursuit.

Police register case

Following the circulation of the video on social media, police registered a case against the accused under multiple serious sections, including attempt to murder, and initiated a search operation that led to his arrest.

After being taken into custody, the accused reportedly apologised for his actions, saying he had committed the "biggest mistake" of his life. As per the India TV report, he stated, "I made a very big mistake. I am ashamed of what I have done."

Child's Mother appeals for leniency

Meanwhile, the child's mother appealed to the police to show leniency, stating that her husband is the family's sole breadwinner and his imprisonment would leave them without financial support.

However, police said the seriousness of the alleged offence warrants strict legal action. According to the India TV report, police said, "The incident involving the minor is a heinous crime. The law will take its course, and strict legal action will be taken against the accused." The investigation is currently underway.