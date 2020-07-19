Fatality rate slips below 2.5%; count at 11.1 lakh

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, crediting efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases for it.

There are 29 states and union territories with a case fatality rate lower than India's average, with five of them having a CFR of zero and 14 having a fatality rate of less than 1 per cent.

The focused efforts of the Centre and state and UT governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases have ensured that India's case fatality rate has fallen below 2.5 per cent, the ministry said.

With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach, the CFR has significantly dipped, it said.

"The CFR is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.49 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world," the ministry said.

From 2.82 per cent over a month earlier, India's Covid-19 case fatality rate declined to 2.72 per cent on July 10 and has further reduced to 2.49 per cent presently.

According to covid19india.org, the number of coronavirus cases in India had touched 11,13,400 around 9 pm on Sunday. About 6,96,073 lakh patients have recovered and 27,472 succumbed to the virus. India reported 3,89,453 active cases on Sunday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Karanataka are the worst-hit states in India.

Vaccine to reach usable

stage after 2020: IMA

While India is set to begin the trials of its indigenous coronavirus vaccine from this week, a top official from the Indian Medical Association has claimed that a vaccine cure upon its development and marketing would reach usable stage only after 2020.

"A usable vaccine to cure Covid-19 and bringing the same to good use would go beyond 2020. Developing a vaccine for viral infections is a longer process as firstly, these infections have shorter immunity and second, viruses mutate faster, so it makes developers clueless as to whi­ch mutation is there in which part of the country," said Dr VK Monga, chairman, IMA Board of Hospitals.

Railways to provide 503

isolation coaches in Delhi

To provide additional healthcare facilities, the Northern Railway is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as Covid Care Centres at 9 different stations on request of the state government. The 9 stations of Delhi include Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Delhi Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Badli and Tughlakabad areas. NR officials said the stations have good infrastructure to maintain these coaches and proper approach roads for the movement of ambulances. "Hygienic and good quality food is being served to patients at isolation coach centre,” said a top railway official.