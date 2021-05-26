JAISWAL TAKES OVER AS CBI CHIEF

NEW DELHI: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, on Wednesday took over as director of the CBI from additional director Praveen Sinha, who was officiating as an interim director since February after retirement of Rishi Kumar Shukla. His superannuation on completing 60 years of age is on September 22, 2022, but his tenure will be for two years up to May 25, 2023 as decided on Tuesday the Cabinet Committee on Appointments headed by PM Modi. Jaiswal, who was the DGP of Maharashtra, had fallen out with CM Uddhav Thackeray and opted for a Central posting. He became the director general of the CISF in January this year. He relinquished the CISF charge Wednesday morning to assume the new CBI responsibility. His new posting may lead to new dimensions in the CBI probing the case of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP in a face-off with former Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh. The CBI was asked by the Bombay High Court to probe the case. —Our Bureau

Wrestler spends b’day in lockup

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar spent his birthday in a lockup on Wednesday after being remanded to 6-day police custody in the murder of a wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium here. Police said he remained quiet through the day. Kumar was born on May 26, 1983. On Wednesday morning, police said 4 associates of Kumar, involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of the 23-year-old wrestler Sagar, were arrested by the Rohini district police and handed over to the crime branch. Two of Sagar's friends were injured in the brawl at the stadium that took place on the intervening night of May 4-5 over a dispute related to the property in Delhi's Model Town area. The accused were Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district. They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night.

Scribe on run after abducting bizman

Kolkata: Bengali TV channel suspended reporter Avishek Sengupta for abducting a businessman, impersonating a CBI official. Following a complaint by the abducted businessman’s wife in Kolkata the private Bengali channel suspended the reporter, who was on probation period. “Seven people barged into my house along with a woman and claiming themselves to be CBI officials had taken away my husband, his docu­ments, laptop, pen drive and Rs15 lakh and also asked for Rs1 crore for releasing my husband,” the complaint read in Bengali. —Aritra Singha

2 new UP village heads take oath in jail: 2 newly elected village heads, recently jailed for violating prohibitory orders, took oath inside Muzaffarnagar district jail, officials said on Wednesday.