India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index

New Delhi: India ranked 10th out of 11 Asia Pacific countries in a newly-launched health index to measure the progress towards personalised healthcare. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report 'Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index' measures the readiness of 11 health systems across the region--Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and New Zealand--in adopting personalised healthcare, enabling the right care to be tailored to the right person at the right time.

Shripad Naik to be discharged in 10 days

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, is recovering well and may be discharged from hospital in 10 days, a top health official said on Thursday. "At present he is stable, doing very well and his recovery has been very fast," Goa Medical College Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told reporters at the Assembly complex here. Bandekar said that Naik's wounds had healed and he was going through bedside physiotherapy.

Suspected ultras kill two in Assam

Guwahati: Two persons, including a woman, were gunned down and one villager shot and injured when suspected militants opened indiscriminate fire in a village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam that borders Nagaland, police said on Thursday. Police said that the armed men attacked Kharnaidisha village on Wednesday night and started firing, killing Amit Nunisa, 42, and Alota Maibongsa, 60, on the spot. Ashit Phonglosa, 25, sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to a hospital.

Low intensity earthquake hits Delhi

New Delhi: A low intensity earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit the national capital on Thursday morning. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences's National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of 15 kilometres, had the epicentre near West Delhi and struck at 9.17 a.m. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far. Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

Girls must get BF by Valentine’s Day: Agra college ‘circular’

Agra: Principal of St John's College in Agra has lodged a complaint with the police here after an allegedly fake circular went viral on social media, asking the girl students to secure at least one boyfriend before Valentine's Day. Principal, Prof SP Singh, termed the circular "mischievous and fake" and denied having issued any such circular. The 'circular' was issued on the supposed letterhead of St John's College and stated that it was mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by February 14 for security purposes. The circular adds that single girls would not be allowed in the college. It also asks girl students to show a recent picture with their boyfriend.