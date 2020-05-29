MP Governor Tandon’s samples taken for COVID test

Bhopal: Swab samples of MP Governor Lalji Tandon were collected for COVID-19 test on Thursday as 7 employees from the quarters in campus tested positive. This is second time his samples have been taken. Earlier, when first positive case from the employees’ quarters was reported, swab samples of the Governor were taken and it was negative. Besides, Raj Bhavan has issued advisory, according to which, the situation will be reviewed at a high-level from corona infection point of view. Raj Bhavan’s Gates 1 and 3 were totally sealed for ensuring execution of standard operating procedure in containment areas within Raj Bhavan campus. Meanwhile, the MP Health Dept decided to impose a Rs2,000 fine on first-time violators of home quarantine norms to check the virus’s spread in the state.

3-yr-old boy who fell into borewell pulled out dead in Telangana

Tragedy struck the family of Sanjay Sai Vardhan on Thursday when the 3-year-old boy was pulled out dead from a newly drilled borewell, with a near 10-hour multi-agency rescue operation turning futile in Medak district of Telangana, in yet another such grim incident. The child had accidentally fallen into the borewell on Wednesday and his body, stuck at a depth of 25 feet, was retrieved at around 4 am on Thursday, police said. “He died before we evacuated him, most likely due to the mud that covered him from the top sealing off necessary oxygen supply,” Medak Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti told PTI.

2 migrants commit suicide after returning home in UP

Two migrant workers who returned a few days ago to the district committed suicide, police said on Thursday. People close to the two deceased said that both were facing financial problems. Suresh (22) committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his Lohara village under Mutondh police station area on Wednesday, SHO Mutondh Ramendra Tiwari said. According to the family, Suresh was working in Delhi and had returned home 5 days ago. He had no money and was under immense stress. In a similar incident in Sindhan Kala village under Pailani police station area, Manoj (20) who had returned from Mumbai 10 days ago committed suicide by hanging in his room. His neighbour said Manoj was working at a private firm as security guard, which closed down because of the lockdown. His parents had died long ago and he was living alone and had no money to buy ration.

Hours after escape bid, COVID-19 patient dies at Firozabad hospital

Hours after trying to escape from a hospital in UP’s Firozabad, a coronavirus patient died on Thursday morning, prompting a protest by his relatives who alleged murdered. However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the reason of the death. According to officials, the man was brought to the Firozabad Medical College on May 26 after he tested positive for the virus. Police said he was admitted to an isolation ward from where he tried to escape on Wednesday night by breaking the railing. The security guard at the hospital tried to stop him but was seriously injured in the process. The patient ‘seemed’ mentally disturbed.

Telangana resident, who reached Kerala by mistake, dies of Covid

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said a Telengana resident, who got into a wrong train along with his family from Rajasthan and arrived here on May 22, passed away. After arriving at Thiruvananthapuram, the man developed coronavirus symptoms and was moved to the hospital, where he died. The authorities have informed the body of the 68-year-old man will be cremated here, with all the religious rites.

541 more foreigners charge-sheeted in Tablighi Jamaat case

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in Delhi on Thursday, filed 12 fresh charge-sheets naming 541 foreign nationals in the Tablighi Jamaat case. The charge-sheets containing 12,000 pages were filed before Metropolitian Magistrate Tanya Bemniwal, who set June 29 for further hearing. So far, the Crime Branch has named more than 900 foreign nationals in the case. They have been charged under the IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also for violating the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC. They have been also charged for the visa rules violation.