Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months

The Public Safety Act against fo­r­­­mer J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was extended by 3 months on Tuesday. In a brief order, district magistrate of Srinagar handed over the continuation of her custody at her residence, hours before her present term under the PSA was to expire. Having spent over eight months in detention at two government facilities that were designated as sub-jails, Mufti was shifted to her home on April 7 as a partial relief to her.

'Rs50cr spent to ferry 70k migrants in 5 days’

Nearly 70,000 stranded migrants have been ferried to various parts of the country in 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 at the estimated expense of over Rs50 crore, railway offi­cials said on Tuesday even as the issue of their travel cost remained a matter of political bickering with the Congress and BSP leaders attacking the rail­ways for charg­ing money from migrants.

Police baton charge migrants in Andhra

Police resorted to lathi-charge at a large group of migrant workers, protesting in West Godavari’s Kovvuru of Andhra on Monday, seeking to be sent to home states. Police had tried to persuade them into leaving the spot follow­ing which stones were allegedly pelted at the cops. Over 300 migrants protested in Kovvu­ru following which police tried to convince them it is not possible to relieve them. Furious labourers allegedly attacked police with stones and empty bottles. As the situation turned ugly, police indulged in lathi-charge.

45 ITBP personnel +ve, 167 quarantined

Forty-five ITBP personnel have tested coronavirus positive and 167 have been quarantined, according to officials, in Delhi on Tuesday. They belong to two companies deputed for internal security and law and order duty with the Delhi Police. While 43 belong to the 22 Battalion, based at Tigri on Delhi’s outskirt, two men to the 50 Battalion.

Shastri Bhavan’s part sealed

Authorities sealed a floor of Shastri Bhavan, which houses several important ministries, on Tuesday after a senior official tested positive, the second incid­ent of a govt building being par­tially cordoned off in Lutyen’s Delhi within a week. The fourth floor ‘A’ wing from gate 1 to gate 3 has been sealed and is being disinfected, two officials said. Some gates and lifts will also remain closed till Wednes­day.

Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana has been extended till May 29.

12 killed in Bihar lightning strikes

Twelve people were killed when lightning struck them in various parts of Bihar on Tuesday. 3 persons died in Patna, while 2 each died in Jehanabad and Katihar. One person each died in Nalanda, Gaya, Jamui, Sheikhpura and Arwal, official sources in Disaster Management Dept said. CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths. He announced a payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to each of the victims families.

Former dacoit Mohar Singh dies at 92

Former dreaded dacoit Mohar Singh died following prolonged illness in MP’s Bhind on Tuesday, family sources said. Mohar was 92 and is surviv­ed by two sons and a daugh­ter, his nephew Indra­bhan Singh said. In 1960s, the former bandit was one of the most feared names in Chambal, a region known for famed dacoits like Malkhan Singh and Paan Singh Tomar. Mohar died at 9 am on Tuesday after a long illness in Mahagaon and his last rites will be performed in the evening, Indrabhan Singh said.