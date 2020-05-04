Fresh dates for JEE, NEET on May 5

In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams —JEE and NEET — will be anno­un­ced on May 5. The exams w­ere postponed due to nation­wide lockdown. “The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Mini­si­ter Ramesh Pokhri­yal ‘Nishank’ on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day,” a senior ministry official said.

MP’s stuck migrants can register on phone

The additional chief secretary and control room in-charge, ICP Keshri, has informed that the labourers of Madhya Pradesh stranded in other states, who want to return to their homes can register themselves on toll-free number 0755-2411180 of the state control room. In addition, the labourers can also register on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19. The telephone number is only for the registration of labourers of Madhya Pradesh, stranded outside the state. ICP Keshri has urged the stranded labourers to register themselves as early as possible on the telephone number or portal. He said a return programme will be prepared on the basis of information provided by the labourers.

21 new cases in T’gana; tally 1,082

As many as 21 new cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the aggregate to 1,082,even as hundreds of migrant workers staged protests across the state, asking the govt to make arrangements to send them home. According to a health dept bulletin, of the fresh cases, 20 were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and another in Jagityal. Total 46 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total discharges to 545, it said.