Fashion brand Cream Colours launches exclusive studio to encourage artisans

Having fast made a name in the fashion world, Cream Colours is one of those rare fashion brands that has been eternally introducing new talents to the field. Now the organisation is gearing up once more for another remarkable feat. And by doing so, Cream Colours has set yet another milestone.

The brand has chosen to curate exclusive ethnic ensembles that represent the unique flavour of India that have been handmade by talented artisans and showcased them at a unique fashion show that was held recently. Through this show, Cream Colours hopes to create a platform for these artisans to portray their special creations. The clothes that were exhibited at the event were eco-friendly and sustainable.

Cream Colors has a USP that clearly gives it an edge over others because it has everything in its fold: styling, costumes that are readily for fashion shoots and a whole other variety of offerings. Cream Colors promises to introduce the most-deserving talent to the world of fashion. The studio was inaugurated amongst the presence of celebs like Nandakishore, Anil Anand, Sangeetha Rajiv and Sindhu Loknath amongst others. The fashion show which was held at a star hotel that evening also saw Sandalwood actors Sonu Gowda and Bhavana Rao attending it.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:21 PM IST