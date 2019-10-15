Farooq Abdullah's sister, daughter detained during protest in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained former chief minister Farooq Abdullah's sister Suraiya and his daughter Safiya along with other women activists for protesting against the abrogation of Article 370, after which the state was divided into two union territories.

The police have detained half dozen women activists who gathered to protest, wearing black arm bands demanding the release of all detainees and restoration of Article 370 and 35A, officials said.

The women protestors were not allowed by police personnel to assemble and were asked to disperse peacefully, which they refused and tried to stage a sit-in. The police then tried to stop the protesting women from giving a statement to the media and rounded them up in police vehicles.

The topmost political leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir state, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, have been placed under house arrest since August 5.