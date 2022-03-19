'Farooq Abdullah had abandoned Hindus': BJP's jibe at Omar Abdullah over Kashmir Files

Hitting out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, the BJP asked which part of the movie "The Kashmir Files" does he find untrue.

Abdullah has reportedly said that the film is not totally factual and many lies are projected in it.

National in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Omar Abdullah's father and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

After Omar Abdullah said that his father Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister when the migration of Kashmiri Pandits started and the fact was not shown in the movie, Amit Malviya said Farooq Abdullah had resigned as chief minister on January 18, 1990, just a day before the 'genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus'.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya said: "Which part of #KashmirFiles does Omar find untrue? The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18Jan1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19Jan1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another tweet, Malviya said, "Indira Gandhi appointed Jagmohan as Governor of J&K in 1984 and before resigning in July 1989, he had warned Rajiv Gandhi about the dark Islamist clouds threatening the valley. Thereafter Rajiv offered him a ticket to contest LS, which he declined. He was reappointed on 20 Jan 1990 after Farooq Abdullah had quit on 18 Jan1990."

"Jagmohan reached Srinagar on 22 Jan1990. By then (19Jan1990 onwards) jihadis had taken over the valley. Announcements were made from Mosques asking Kashmiri Hindus to convert, leave or die. Like a coward, Farooq had abandoned Hindus," Malviya added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The National Conference on Friday broke its silence on 'The Kashmir Files' saying while the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was a "stain on Kashmiriyat", the movie was far from the truth as the film makers have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy.

Vice President of the party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that if 'The Kashmir Files' was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the film makers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

"When the unfortunate incident of Kashmiri Pandit migration took place, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor. It was V P Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," Abdullah told reporters in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Abdullah wondered why this fact was kept away from the movie.

"Don't manipulate the truth. It's not the right thing. If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun," he said.

Abdullah said that some of those from the majority community were yet to return.

"Today, there is a need to create an atmosphere where we could bring back all those who had left their homes and not create a communal divide," he said.

The former chief minister said an atmosphere would be created for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

"But I do not think that those people who have made this movie, want them (Kashmiri Pandits) to return. Through this picture, they want Pandits to remain outside always," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:07 AM IST