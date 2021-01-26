Farmers Protest: One killed during tractor rally, protesters claim bullet wound

At least one person was killed in a clash with police during farmer protest in the national capital on Tuesday.
Local reports identified the person Navneet, 45, from Uttarakhand.
Police said the tractor he was driving turned turtle, resulting in his death, a claim denied by the protesters who alleged that the driver lost control after being hit by a bullet.
https://twitter.com/IsmatAraa/status/1353983554422624257?s=20
Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.
Police on Tuesday fired tear gas shells and lathicharged farmers when they clashed with the force in parts of city.
Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital
The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.
However, chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant on heading towards central Delhi.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.
(With PTI inputs)
