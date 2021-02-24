Farmers' Protest: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha writes to President seeking unconditional release of arrested farmers

The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding "unconditional" release of arrested farmers and withdrawal of "false" cases in connection with the stir against the agri laws. In its letter, the Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions agitating against the three central laws, also said that notices allegedly being sent by police and other investigating agencies to the protesting farmers should be stopped.

"Under the banner of Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, farmers have been staging sit-in around Delhi for the last three months, but hundreds of farmers and agitation supporters have been lodged in jails by the Government of India and many state governments and false cases have been registered against them," stated the letter shared by the SKM.

It said that "innocent" farmers should be released from jails without any condition. The letter was sent to the President as protesting farmer unions observed the day as "Daman Pratirodh Diwas". Meanwhile, the SKM welcomed the release of climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested by the Delhi Police in the toolkit case earlier this month.