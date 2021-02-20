Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi dubs PM Modi as 'arrogant king' at Kisan Panchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "arrogant king" who shuts himself in a palace to keep away from aggrieved people.

Addressing party’s third Kisan Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Priyanka continued to hit Modi on the issue of three farm laws. “Except for our Prime Minister, the whole world is watching farmers’ agitation. Sometimes, I feel that our Prime Minister is acting like an arrogant king who is surrounded by his yes men and is least bothered about what is going on in his own country,” she charged.

“Since no one shows him the real picture, his arrogance has grown to a level where he laughs at the tears of farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait and ignores the sufferings of agitating farmers,” she alleged.

“Every political leader should be indebted to people of this country, farmers in particular. But he (read PM) chooses to insult them by calling them traitors, terrorists, parasites and andolan jivi. Delhi border is sealed like LoC. It’s nothing but his growing arrogance,” she commented.

In her entire speech, the Congress leader repeated what she had stated during the first Kisan Panchayat in Saharanpur on February 9 and then another in Bijnor on February 15.

She reiterated that the three farm laws will only fill pockets of BJP’s capitalist friends and make farmers’ life miserable as it will shut mandis and finish MSP. “By not repealing these laws, the Prime Minister is insulting ‘anndata’ (farmers),” she said.