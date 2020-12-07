Farmers' protest: Mayawati announces support for 'Bharat Bandh' after a long hiatus

After maintaining a silence over the farmers’ protest in Delhi which has spilled over to Mayawati’s bastion Western Uttar Pradesh as well, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers.

In a tweet on Monday morning, former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati announced, “Farmers are protesting against three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. Farmer organizations have given a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, and the BSP supports it. Along with this, it appeals to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers.”

The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that is supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers. However, many people claim that Mayawati's announcement is merely a formality to save face.

Interestingly, Mayawati has been supporting the BJP directly or indirectly on the most crucial issues for a long. Last month, she had openly announced to support BJP in MLC polls when Akhilesh Yadav managed to bring seven of the BSP MLAs to his party’s fold.