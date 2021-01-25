Farmers of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat join tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day

Raipur: To register protest against the three controversial farm laws, farmers of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat will jointly stage demonstrations at many places on Delhi borders on Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers from Chhattisgarh have already reached the Delhi borders.

Farmer leader Sudesh Tikam along with one hundred farmers of Rajnandgaon district have already reached the Delhi border on Monday to join the tractor rally.

While Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Sudesh Tikam said,“ One thousands of farmers from Chhattisgarh have already reached the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and a good number of peasants are still coming to join the protest on Republic Day."

Secondly, we are very happy that farmers of Gujarat are also actively supporting the protest. A joint protest will be held, he added.

Social Activist Anu said, despite restrictions, farmers, maldharis of Gujarat are continuously flocking towards Delhi borders to participate in the tractor rally.

Here, pastoralists from 16 districts of Gujarat have come in good numbers to join the peaceful demonstration because they feel that the farm laws are not only affecting the farmers, but it will ruin the livelihood of pastoralists too.

We have also received support from Gujarat social forum, pastorals, farmers, dalits, tribals, workers, industrial labourers from 16 districts of Gujarat, she added.

However, to support the farmers of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has already sent a truck load of ration medicines to the Delhi borders recently.