Farmers’ issue rocks Upper House

New Delhi
The first full working day of Parliament in the budget session was rocked on Tuesday from disruptions by the Opposition creating a pandemonium to press for discussion on the farmers agitating at the Delhi borders for the past 10 weeks.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, noting every issue can be raised by the members in the course of the debate listed from Wednesday on a motion of thanks to the President for his address to the joint session last Friday.
Deputy chairman Harivansh (in pic) adjourned the House repeatedly, reiterating the Chairman’s advice to raise the issues in the debate on Wednesday. The House was finally shut for the day without any business after 4 adjournments.
The Lok Sabha that sat in the evening too witnessd uproar to press for the discussion on the agitating farmers. Speaker Om Birla started the question hour, saying the members can raise the farmers’ issue since 4-5 questions were listed for the day but sloganeering continued, forcing the first adjournment after 5 minutes.
The Speaker rejected all adjournment notices and told the agitating opposition members that he can allow Congress group leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak if others go back to their seats, but the ruckus continued. The House is not for slogans and banners, he said and further adjourned the House till 7pm, an hour before the end of the day’s sitting.
Chowdhury insisted on debate, pointing out 170 farmers have already died protesting at the Delhi borders, which cannot be ignored.
Braving the pandemonium, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted the government is ready for debate on the farmers’ demands both in Parliament and outside. But for they preventing the Question Hour, many issues concerning the farmers would have been replied, he said.
The Opposition led by the Congress staged a walkout in the Upper House after the Chairman rejected the motion to suspend the business and discuss the farm issues. The opposition members, however, returned and created a pandemonium, forcing the adjournment.
Parliament Diary
‘Farmers aggressively resorted to rioting’
The Centre on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha protesting farmers "aggressively" resorted to rioting, damage to property and used "criminal force" against public servants during their tractor 'parade' here on January 26 leaving the Delhi police with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons and mild force to control the crowd. The LS was informed 39 cases were registered between September and December 2020 against farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws at Delhi's borders. In a written reply, Union MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the protesting farmers were not following social distancing and gathered in large numbers without face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
OBC creamy layer income proposal
A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer among other backward classes (OBCs) is under consideration of the govt, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said the proposal was made after due consultation with the National Commission for the Backward Classes.