 Farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Haryana Govt Suspends Internet, Bulk SMS & All Dongle Services In 7 Districts Till Feb 13
According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Haryana, February 11: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Saturday announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in several districts till February 13 when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands. According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended.

According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13. Meanwhile, on Saturday, security was tightened in Jind, Haryana ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers.

Amid the call issued by farmer organisations to march to the national capital on February 13, Jind Police issued a traffic advisory as a precautionary measure for the convenience of the passengers. Motorists and commuters have been advised to use the main roads of the state only in urgent situations on the day of the scheduled march.

The advisory also mentioned the possibility of traffic disruption on all main routes from Haryana to Punjab. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police to maintain peace and order, prevent any kind of violence and facilitate traffic and public transport system, according to officials.

People can contact dial-112 during any untoward situation, the advisory stated. Heavy police deployment and barricading were done in Ambala, officials informed.

Significantly, the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers faced manhandling during the march.

