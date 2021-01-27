Farmer leader VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan withdraw from farmers' protest

Farmer leader VM Singh and the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan have withdrawn participation from the ongoing farmers' protest around the borders of the national capital, against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the central government.

VM Singh, of the pan-Indian farmers' organisations All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, said on Wednesday (January 27) that the group was withdrawing from the protests immediately. He also hinted at the fact that the protests were now carrying forward in a direction that he did not agree with.

Singh, however, wished the very best of luck to those who still wanted to continue the protests.

"We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee are withdrawing from this protest right away," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

He added, however, that the protests will continue until the farmers get legal gurantee on the Minimum Selling Price (MSP). It's just that VM Singh cannot personally agree with the "form" that the protests have taken.