Farmer leader VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan withdraw from farmers' protest

Farmer leader VM Singh and the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan have withdrawn participation from the ongoing farmers' protest around the borders of the national capital, against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the central government.
VM Singh, of the pan-Indian farmers' organisations All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, said on Wednesday (January 27) that the group was withdrawing from the protests immediately. He also hinted at the fact that the protests were now carrying forward in a direction that he did not agree with.
Singh, however, wished the very best of luck to those who still wanted to continue the protests.
"We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee are withdrawing from this protest right away," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.
He added, however, that the protests will continue until the farmers get legal gurantee on the Minimum Selling Price (MSP). It's just that VM Singh cannot personally agree with the "form" that the protests have taken.
His statements indicate a split in the leadership of the farmers' protest, one than hinges on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.
"I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf," VM Singh said, today.
These developments come a day after violence broke out in Delhi's streets during the Republic Day farmers' tractor parade. Several Delhi Police personnel, along with protesting farmers, were injured in the resultant clash.
It seems as if that violence is the spark that ignited the discord festering inside the farmers' protest leadership. The 'Joint Farmers Front', including 32 organisations, has alleged that the violence was a "deep rooted conspiracy" to damage the peaceful and strong farmers' struggle. It has alleged the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee of playing a role like a "torpedo" to sabotage the farmers' agitation.
