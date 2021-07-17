Farm laws: Delhi Police officials to meet delegation of farmers tomorrow to suggest alternative venues to protest in national capital

The Delhi Police officials on Sunday will meet a delegation of farmers tomorrow to suggest alternative venues to protest against the Centres's three farm laws in the national capital - Delhi. The farmers are planning a protest from July 22nd till the end of Parliament's monsoon session over the laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on July 13 told that the farmers protest against Centre's three laws will continue. He said, "we will go to Delhi on July 22 and sit outside the Parliament and alleged that the Centre is not willing for talks."

At Ghazipur, farmer leader and BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been leading the charge.

With the protest over the Centre's farm laws in its eighth month now, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has adopted a new strategy to balance the number of protesters at the Ghazipur border.

The directions are simple - one village, 10 people and 15 days.