Family barges in for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra selfie

No wonder, Robert Vadra feels there was a security breach at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate residence when five persons barged into the porch on the pretext of extracting a selfie.

The incident, which happened five days back, was confirmed by none other than Vadra while talking to a wire service. What was indeed worrisome is that the five persons had driven into the residence in an SUV, which may well have been laden with explosives.

The car occupants, comprising two men, three women and a child, had a simple request: they just wanted to have a photo with Priyanka Gandhi.

The latter, of course, obliged and the family was on cloud nine. When Priyanka’s office enquired about the breach from the Central Reserve Police Force, which is now responsible for her security, they said that access to the residence is controlled by the Delhi Police and a blame game ensued.