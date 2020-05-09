Fake News Alert: No, Amit Shah didn't tweet that he has 'cancer'

However, if you look at the tweet carefully, you know that it is a fake. Here are the reasons why

1) For starters, it looks like some mischief monger created a fake tweet using a fake tweet generator. There are sites like prankmenot.com and tweetgen.com that can help you achieve the same. All you need to do is enter the Twitter handle and then the tweet is created

2) The tweet is over 280 characters. Although it is in Devanagari script, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to guess that the tweet is too long to be part of a single post. On the actual Twitter platform, this would have actually been part of a Twitter thread

3) Finally, the text of the tweet comes below Amit Shah’s display picture. Normal Twitter handles do not have this feature and whoever created this fake tweet is an amateur or the job was probably handed to an intern.

Notably, the home minister has been relatively quiet since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown. He had been widely criticized for his handling of the Delhi riots and the subsequent protests across the nation over the NRC and CAA laws.

Shah was also criticized by the TMC government earlier today after he wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the letter, Shah said that the Centre is not getting the expected support from the Mamata Banerjee government to help migrant workers reach home. The Centre is arranging for 2,000,00 migrant workers to reach their homes in various states which includes West Bengal.

“West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with WB migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” said Amit Shah in his letter to Mamata Banerjee.