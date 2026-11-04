Fake Bail Order Uploaded on Rajasthan High Court Website, Police Launch Probe |

Jaipur: A case of a forged bail order being uploaded to the official website of the Rajasthan High Court has come to light, raising serious security concerns about the court's digital infrastructure. The fabricated order purportedly granted bail to Kalwinder Singh Panesar, an accused in an opium smuggling case.

After the discrepancy was discovered on Tuesday, the High Court administration initiated steps to remove the order from its website and brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Justice. A formal complaint was also sent to the Kudi Bhagtasni police station of Jodhpur late Tuesday night.

The matter is linked to an NDPS Act case registered at Rajiasar police station in the Sri Ganganagar district. Panesar, a resident of Moga City in Punjab, was arrested after 8.61 kg of opium was allegedly recovered from him in the Rajiasar police station area.

The purported bail order appeared on the High Court website on October 26, but the forgery was detected only eight days later. Superintendent of Police Anshuman Bhomia confirmed that an FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway.

“Those involved in the criminal conspiracy will be identified and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Preliminary findings have raised further suspicions about the authenticity of the order.

It has come to light that the judge in whose name the order is shown to have been issued was hearing the case in the division bench on the relevant date but did not issue any order.

Moreover, the case number mentioned in the document does not correspond to any bail petition currently listed in the High Court.

The incident has indicated a serious security breach in Rajasthan High Court's digital infrastructure. Police are investigating whether the court's server or website was compromised and how the forged document appeared on the official platform.

Two other orders uploaded on October 12 and October 15 are also likely to come under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

High Court Registrar (Judicial) Narendra Kumar confirmed that the matter was being investigated. Police are now examining the possible involvement of individuals who may have conspired to fabricate and upload the order.