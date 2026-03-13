Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming India’s Support for Israel War Strategy Is Fake, Says MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check unit on Friday debunked a deepfake video falsely attributed to Army Design Bureau’s Additional Director General, Major General CS Mann. The manipulated clip, generated using artificial intelligence, appeared to show the senior officer making controversial geopolitical remarks about Israel, Iran, Pakistan, and the concept of “Akhand Bharat.”

In a post on X, the MEA’s Fact Check handle shared a split-screen video comparing the fabricated statement with the authentic recording. “This is an AI-generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media,” the ministry warned.

In the altered version, the officer is falsely heard claiming that India is assisting Israel and the United States against Iran and outlining a strategy involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. However, the original statement, delivered on July 4, focused solely on India’s drone and counter-drone capabilities, emergency procurement measures, and efforts to ensure security against vulnerabilities, including concerns related to Chinese drones.