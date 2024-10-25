 Fact Check: Viral Posts Claiming Atiq Ahmed's Wife Getting Pregnant With His Close Aide Guddu Muslim Are Fake
Since Umesh Pal and two bodyguards were killed on February 24, 2023, Guddu Muslim and four other suspects have have been on the run.

Guddu Muslim, the main accused in the 2023 lawyer Umesh Pal murder case and a close associate of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, is trending on social media, with several posts claiming he and Atiq's wife, Shaista Parveen, have been arrested. It is also alleged that Shaista is a few months pregnant.

Notably, Guddu is accused of throwing bombs during Umesh Pal's murder, which caused public panic and led to Pal's assassination along with his security personnel. Shaista Parveen was also accused of conspiring in the murder. Recent social media posts about their arrest have surfaced, though these claims were found baseless by FPJ.

Guddu Muslim has been trending on social media platform X since Thursday evening, with rumors circulating that he was arrested in Angul district, Odisha, alongside a woman named Ayesha, who is being mistaken for Shaista Parveen, wife of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed. Some reports falsely claim Ayesha is two months pregnant.

Still on the Run After 20 Months

Since Umesh Pal and two bodyguards were killed on February 24, 2023, Guddu Muslim and four other suspects have have been on the run. Police have issued rewards of ₹5 lakh for Guddu, Sabir, and Armaan, and ₹50,000 for Shaista Parveen.

Following Umesh Pal’s murder, UP STF took down Asad Ahmed in an encounter in Jhansi. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down point-blank on live TV outside a hospital in Prayagraj in the presence of more than a dozen armed policemen. The duo had been in police custody and were speaking with journalists on their way to a routine medical examination.

