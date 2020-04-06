Fact Check: No, there is no WHO lockdown procedure that demands lockdowns from April 20 to May 18 and May 25 to June 10

Mumbaikars – be prepared for more lockdowns

While many individuals have been making big plans once the lockdown ends, Maharashtra residents better be prepared to cool their heels.

After the meeting with PM Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted: “The PM said the state government should not lift the lockdown immediately from April 15, but it should happen in phases. Precautions should be taken that there is no crowding.”

Rajesh Tope, the Maha Health Minister gave credence to the theory suggesting there’d be phase-wise relaxation and was quoted saying by ANI: “We are discussing whether to give phase-wise relaxation after April 14, but this will be possible only if people cooperate and maintain discipline.”

Tope’s comments are in line with what he said earlier. “We are expecting the positive COVID-19 cases to recede by April 15, after an initial spike. We will have to extend the lockdown period by a few more weeks… Lifting it fully in a city like Mumbai is unlikely,” said Tope, adding imposing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus is a decision the state government can take.

He had further said: “I personally feel it will have to be extended in Mumbai.”

Containment of the virus was a big task in Maharashtra and said that no stone was being left unturned. He had said: “Our health workers, police and municipal corporation workers have been working on the cluster containment action plan, with 292 teams working on it in Mumbai.