Fact Check: No, there is no WHO lockdown procedure that demands lockdowns from April 20 to May 18 and May 25 to June 10

The battle against coronavirus during the pandemic has been as vigilant as the one against fake news. On Monday, the Government of India’s PIB Fact Check division disowned reports claiming that WHO had a protocol and procedure for lockdown periods for coronavirus.
The PIB said: “Government has come across reports in a section of social media purportedly stating, World Health Organization protocol and procedure of lock down periods for controlling on most dangerous virus. In this context, it is stated that THIS IS A FAKE NEWS. The facts have been checked with WHO. No such protocol exists. The authorities have once again called upon people to be aware of any such misleading information and not to fall for it. “
The fake WHO circular claimed that that 21-day lockdown was the second step which would be followed by four more steps and that more lockdowns would be imposed after short breaks in between, one from April 20 to May 18 and another from May 25 to June 10.
Mumbaikars – be prepared for more lockdowns
While many individuals have been making big plans once the lockdown ends, Maharashtra residents better be prepared to cool their heels.
After the meeting with PM Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted: “The PM said the state government should not lift the lockdown immediately from April 15, but it should happen in phases. Precautions should be taken that there is no crowding.”
Rajesh Tope, the Maha Health Minister gave credence to the theory suggesting there’d be phase-wise relaxation and was quoted saying by ANI: “We are discussing whether to give phase-wise relaxation after April 14, but this will be possible only if people cooperate and maintain discipline.”
Tope’s comments are in line with what he said earlier. “We are expecting the positive COVID-19 cases to recede by April 15, after an initial spike. We will have to extend the lockdown period by a few more weeks… Lifting it fully in a city like Mumbai is unlikely,” said Tope, adding imposing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus is a decision the state government can take.
He had further said: “I personally feel it will have to be extended in Mumbai.”
Containment of the virus was a big task in Maharashtra and said that no stone was being left unturned. He had said: “Our health workers, police and municipal corporation workers have been working on the cluster containment action plan, with 292 teams working on it in Mumbai.
