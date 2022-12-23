Fact check: Ministry of Health shares advisory over fake Whatsapp news regarding XBB variant of Covid-19

File Image

New Delhi: Amid the tension of surge in new covid cases in the country, Union Ministry of Health is concerned about the citizen's health and safety. Hence, the Ministry has shared a clarification disclaimer on a fake news report regarding the XBB variant of Covid-19 which was allegedly shared on Whatsapp.

Taking it on Twitter, the official handle of Union Health Ministry of India shared a picture of the Whatsapp forward and stated that it is a fake news and misleading the netizens.

#FakeNews



This message is circulating in some Whatsapp groups regarding XBB variant of #COVID19.



The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/LAgnaZjCCi — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 22, 2022

The Ministry of Health has advised the citizens to wear a mask in public places. However, screening of genome and testing has ramped up in the country amid the rise of covid and discovery of new variants in China.

Passengers coming from China are screened on the airports to ensure there is no outbreak of covid caused.

Citizens are advised to look after and follow the guidelines shared by the Health Ministry while staying away from rumours that are circulated on Whatsapp and other social media platforms.

In the wake of surge in cases and discovery of new variant, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has shared a list of fresh guidelines.

New COVID-19 guidelines

As of now, the situation is not alarming, so there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending

COVID outbreak:

Face masks are to be used in all public places. Social distancing is to be maintained. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided. Avoid International travel Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.