Fact Check: Is govt asking for Rs 5,600 as legal charge, Rs 5,000 as additional registration charge to install solar pump under PM-KUSUM Yojana?

An approval letter doing the rounds of social media, allegedly issued under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Yojana, is asking for Rs 5,600 as legal charge and Rs 5,000 as additional registration charge to install a solar pump.

"To, Mr XYZ, At the Outset We Welcome You to The World of KUSUM YOJANA. It is My Privilege to inform You That SOLAR POWER PUMP Will be Installing by us at Your Land. This is to inform you that Your File Has Been Processed Positively. Further you are Intimated to get Your File Registered to KUSUM YOJANA. So that we can Take It Into Consideration and a Legal Charge of Rs 5600 will beCharge. Note: Registration Charge Rs 5000/- Refundable Money (sic)," read the approval letter.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the approval letter is fake.

"This approval letter is #FAKE. @mnreindia has not issued this approval letter," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:41 PM IST