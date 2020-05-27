Eye on poll, leaders make a beeline to garner media attention

Patna: Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari Paswan, who had brought her ailing father, Mahesh Paswan from Gurugram, Haryana, to Darbhanga in Bihar pedalling an old cycle has become the darling of all parties.

Her village Sirhulli, 140 kms from Patna in North Bihar has suddenly become a ‘pilgrimage’ by political leaders, vying with each other in extending assistance to the girl and getting a photo published in local newspapers and social media.

As the Bihar assembly election is due to be held in a few months, all the parties are trying to attract a sizeable chunk of the state’s dalit voters. Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan in a letter to President Ramnath Kovind, said she be honoured by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi talked to her over the phone and assured of all possible help in her studies. She also promised to bear the expenses of her marriage.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav assured her that father would get employment in private sector for which RJD would negotiate with the industralists. The RJD leaders told her father that all the expenses of her education would be borne by the party.

Union law justice and communications minister Ravishankar Prasad sent a team of postal officers to her village and promised that a postal stamp would be released in recognition of her valour in pedalling 1200 kms. He also got a savings bank account opened in the post office.

Ravishankar said he had requested Union Sports Minister, Kiran Rizizu to arrange her admission at the Sports Authority of India Training Centre.

Local BJP MLA Sanjay Sarogi visited her and handed over a brand new seven-gear sports cycle.

Another cycle was gifted to her by the DM of Darbhanga, K Thyagrajan too. New school uniform and books were also handed over by the district education officer who got her enrolled as a student in Class IX at Pindarmah High School.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Chaubey too tallked to the girl and announced she would be the brand ambassador of the Health Ministry during the ongoing Corona crisis. Samajwadi Party president and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, too, sent a cheque of Rs1 lakh to the girl cyclist.